California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Owens Corning (OC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,001 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $10,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,479,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,432,000 after acquiring an additional 58,689 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 826,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,327,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $67.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Owens Corning had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $409,141.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,378.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $173,937.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,655.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock worth $613,984 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.48 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.07.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

