CAI International (CAI) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CAI International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get CAI International alerts:

CAI stock opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $396.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.74. CAI International has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $111.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.96 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. CAI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CAI International will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CAI International news, Director Gary Sawka sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $232,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,265.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Garcia bought 10,608 shares of CAI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.24 per share, for a total transaction of $235,921.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 384.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.