Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMTC. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of BMTC stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $32.84 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,129,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 115,839 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 139,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 59,770 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,772,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

