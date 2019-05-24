Brokers Offer Predictions for Cardinal Health Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (CAH)

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Cardinal Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

NYSE CAH opened at $45.91 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $35.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,119,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,149,000 after acquiring an additional 290,620 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Conning Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 493,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,755,000 after acquiring an additional 18,770 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4811 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

