Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gulfport Energy Co.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – US Capital Advisors dropped their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Gulfport Energy in a report released on Monday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners set a $9.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Gulfport Energy has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $320.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO David M. Wood purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 360,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,516.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 741.6% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 355,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 313,206 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the first quarter worth $187,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 931,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 85,889 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,541 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

