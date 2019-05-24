Brokerages Set Inmarsat Plc (ISAT) Price Target at $567.60

Shares of Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 567.60 ($7.42).

Several research firms recently commented on ISAT. Barclays reduced their price target on Inmarsat from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 546 ($7.13) price target on shares of Inmarsat in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Inmarsat in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Inmarsat from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Inmarsat from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

In other Inmarsat news, insider Rupert Pearce sold 49,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.61), for a total value of £213,251.61 ($278,651.00). Also, insider Tony Bates sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 541 ($7.07), for a total value of £38,438.05 ($50,226.12).

Shares of LON ISAT traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 544.80 ($7.12). The stock had a trading volume of 2,570,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.47. Inmarsat has a 1-year low of GBX 335.30 ($4.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 646 ($8.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Inmarsat’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 2.29%. Inmarsat’s payout ratio is -0.34%.

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, U.S. Government, Global Government, Aviation, and Enterprise. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

