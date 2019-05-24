BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in Sempra Energy (SRE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 23.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,175 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $9,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 361.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 10,582.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,099,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,070,305 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1,285.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sempra Energy news, insider Joseph A. Householder sold 50,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $6,793,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,429,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $97,944.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,573.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,516 shares of company stock worth $7,825,683 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SRE opened at $135.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $100.49 and a 12-month high of $135.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.23. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.57.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

