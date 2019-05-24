Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Bought by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 68.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.1% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 128,376,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,969,593,000 after buying an additional 1,229,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,573,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,007,489,000 after purchasing an additional 999,193 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,576,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,173,547,000 after purchasing an additional 954,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,303,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $899,456,000 after purchasing an additional 180,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $797,038,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.50. 164,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,260,501. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.72% and a net margin of 22.23%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.29 per share, for a total transaction of $236,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $145,771.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

