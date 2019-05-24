Brewin Dolphin (BRW) Earns Top pick Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRW. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.10) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Friday, May 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Friday, May 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price (up previously from GBX 380 ($4.97)) on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 344 ($4.49) to GBX 351 ($4.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 352.17 ($4.60).

Shares of BRW stock opened at GBX 304.80 ($3.98) on Friday. Brewin Dolphin has a 1 year low of GBX 288.80 ($3.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 392.20 ($5.12). The firm has a market cap of $894.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32.

In other news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 18,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96), for a total value of £54,946.02 ($71,796.71). Also, insider Simonetta Rigo purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £19,680 ($25,715.41). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,104 shares of company stock worth $2,001,540.

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

