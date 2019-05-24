BRENNTAG AG/ADR (BNTGY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BNTGY. ValuEngine raised shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 21st.

Shares of BNTGY opened at $9.88 on Monday. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BRENNTAG AG/ADR had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that BRENNTAG AG/ADR will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BRENNTAG AG/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

