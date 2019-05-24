Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Invests $663,000 in WISDOMTREE TR/JAPAN HEDGED EQUITY (DXJ) Stock

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in WISDOMTREE TR/JAPAN HEDGED EQUITY (NYSEARCA:DXJ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. WISDOMTREE TR/JAPAN HEDGED EQUITY comprises approximately 0.7% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/JAPAN HEDGED EQUITY during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/JAPAN HEDGED EQUITY during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/JAPAN HEDGED EQUITY during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/JAPAN HEDGED EQUITY by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/JAPAN HEDGED EQUITY during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000.

DXJ stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. WISDOMTREE TR/JAPAN HEDGED EQUITY has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $58.86.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

