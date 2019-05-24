Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $191,000 Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,815,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,716,550,000 after acquiring an additional 901,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,140,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,427,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,980,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,122,000 after acquiring an additional 149,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $360,951,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,484,000 after acquiring an additional 300,549 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 5,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $570,930.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,502.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Regnery sold 7,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $972,743.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,180,353.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,726 shares of company stock valued at $22,538,262. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $120.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $85.15 and a 52-week high of $125.26.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 37.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IR. Barclays raised their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $191,000 Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/braun-bostich-associates-inc-has-191000-position-in-ingersoll-rand-plc-ir.html.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.