Brady (BRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BRC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brady in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. Brady has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Brady had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $289.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other Brady news, CEO J Michael Nauman sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $986,292.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $400,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 370,532 shares in the company, valued at $17,655,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,779 shares of company stock worth $4,753,943 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 107.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 73.1% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the first quarter worth $207,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

