Boston Family Office LLC Acquires 165 Shares of Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises approximately 1.5% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 8,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 227.4% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 187,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after buying an additional 37,337 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $223.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.71.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $155.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $141.46 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 73.82% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

