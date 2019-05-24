Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Stake Lowered by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 6.2% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Booking by 42.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 66.7% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its position in Booking by 5.8% in the first quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 1,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $4.78 on Friday, reaching $1,712.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,606.27 and a 12 month high of $2,162.91.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Booking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,150.00 to $2,370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,900.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,130.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,072.70.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total value of $428,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,751.79, for a total transaction of $562,324.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,498 shares of company stock worth $2,657,620. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

