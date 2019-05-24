BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 336.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in BMC Stock were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in BMC Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on BMC Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on BMC Stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

In other news, insider David E. Flitman purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.49 per share, for a total transaction of $202,410.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David W. Bullock purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.64 per share, with a total value of $67,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $362,780 and sold 17,500 shares valued at $374,800. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMC Stock stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $23.15.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $825.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.04 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

