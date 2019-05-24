B&M European Value Retail (BME) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 445 ($5.81) price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 452.08 ($5.91).

Shares of BME traded down GBX 13.70 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 349.20 ($4.56). 2,586,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 277.70 ($3.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 436.40 ($5.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

