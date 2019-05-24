Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Shares Gap Down to $18.23

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.46, but opened at $18.23. Bloomin’ Brands shares last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 79267 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLMN. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.30.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 124.00%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 65,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,309,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 411,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Smith sold 116,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,325,196.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,230,542.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 15,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

