Bitcore One Day Trading Volume Reaches $221,177.00 (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 24th. During the last seven days, Bitcore has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00010978 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Bit-Z. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $14.97 million and $221,177.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,997.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.71 or 0.03138388 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.41 or 0.05175112 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.05 or 0.01227347 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.05 or 0.01077193 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00090341 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.70 or 0.00922540 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00300971 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00021266 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 17,622,400 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,440 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, QBTC, CryptoBridge, Bit-Z, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.