Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Biomerica also reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 54.33% and a negative net margin of 44.07%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biomerica stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.17% of Biomerica as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRA stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $2.44. 23,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 million, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.29. Biomerica has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

See Also: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biomerica (BMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.