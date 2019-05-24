Big Yellow Group (BYG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BYG. Berenberg Bank cut Big Yellow Group to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 993 ($12.98) to GBX 972 ($12.70) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. HSBC began coverage on Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 986.75 ($12.89).

Shares of LON BYG opened at GBX 1,020 ($13.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.37. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of GBX 834 ($10.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,066 ($13.93).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 375,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.86), for a total transaction of £3,694,004.88 ($4,826,871.66).

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

