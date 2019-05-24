BidaskClub Downgrades Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PTLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lifted their price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLA opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.35. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $45.60.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02). The business had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 618.46% and a negative return on equity of 238.48%. The business’s revenue was up 233.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Portola Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $172,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 40,486 shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $1,513,771.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,146.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLA. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $53,590,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,154,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $11,465,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $14,058,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $7,808,000.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

