BidaskClub Downgrades KLA-Tencor (KLAC) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA-Tencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.36.

KLAC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,513. KLA-Tencor has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $129.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.17. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 72.34% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA-Tencor will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

In other news, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $422,336.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $251,417.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,035.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,979 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the first quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

