BidaskClub Downgrades American Airlines Group (AAL) to Strong Sell

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

AAL traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $29.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,426,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,459. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 356.47%. The company had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

