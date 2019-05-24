Beyond Meat (BYND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

BYND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.35 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Dariush Ajami acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond J. Lane acquired 29,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $736,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of Beyond Meat stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.67. 2,872,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,033,568. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $96.78.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

