BERNcash (BERN) Market Cap Hits $45,983.00

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One BERNcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. BERNcash has a total market capitalization of $45,983.00 and approximately $263.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BERNcash has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BERNcash alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.24 or 0.01960893 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00056388 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00351429 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013053 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011887 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006114 BTC.

BERNcash Coin Profile

BERNcash (BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org . BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash

Buying and Selling BERNcash

BERNcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BERNcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BERNcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.