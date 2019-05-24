Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $111,000 Stake in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $846,691,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $360,022,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1,950.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 414,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,752,000 after buying an additional 394,169 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 5,199.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 243,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,472,000 after buying an additional 239,188 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,980,000 after buying an additional 167,729 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.83, for a total transaction of $704,287.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,440.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $497,113.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,174.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. ValuEngine raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $383.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Macquarie lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.88.

CHTR opened at $375.51 on Friday. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $259.48 and a 12 month high of $387.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a PE ratio of 71.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

