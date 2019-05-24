Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€57.00” Price Target for Fielmann (FIE)

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) received a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FIE. Baader Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fielmann in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($58.72) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €59.59 ($69.29).

Fielmann stock opened at €62.20 ($72.33) on Wednesday. Fielmann has a twelve month low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a twelve month high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

