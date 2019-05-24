Benz (BENZ) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, Benz has traded down 40.2% against the dollar. Benz has a market cap of $1,172.00 and approximately $496.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benz coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00423410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012611 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001603 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.37 or 0.01257170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00147216 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00016309 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004419 BTC.

About Benz

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,969 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID . The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io

Buying and Selling Benz

Benz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

