Becton Dickinson and (BDX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Becton, Dickinson exited the fiscal second quarter on a mixed note. While earnings beat the consensus mark, revenues missed the same. Strong performance by the core BD Medical and Interventional segments buoys optimism. Domestic revenues increased year over year in the quarter under review on segmental strength. Notably, a series of product launches and regulatory approvals have boosted the stock. Growth in China and EMEA is a positive. Expansion in gross margin is also heartening. The stock has outperformed the industry in a year. On the flip side, sluggishness in the core Life Sciences unit raises concern. International sales also dropped in the quarter. Management expects near-term headwinds in the DCB business. A weak EPS view for 2019 adds to the woes. Management expects unfavorable foreign currency to partially mar BD’s prospects in fiscal 2019. Stiff competition in the MedTech space adds to the woes.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $262.00 price target (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and to $274.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Becton Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.31.

NYSE BDX opened at $234.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Becton Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total transaction of $2,839,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,903,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $1,226,184.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,054.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,469 shares of company stock worth $11,675,851. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,666,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,654,895,000 after acquiring an additional 283,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,384,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,367,665,000 after acquiring an additional 355,223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,835,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,453,934,000 after acquiring an additional 842,590 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,502 shares during the period. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 24,129.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 5,734,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,365 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

