Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Southern Co (SO)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 77,467,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,377,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,971,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,985,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,667 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Southern by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,013,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,630,000 after acquiring an additional 731,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,403,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.21. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price objective on Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $424,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,619.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $206,034.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,035 shares of company stock valued at $13,920,112 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

