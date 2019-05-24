Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,323 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,323 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $244.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $64.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.76.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $75,624.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,996.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $350,312.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,169 shares of company stock worth $16,805,577. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

