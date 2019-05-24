Bbgi Sicav Sa (BBGI) Insider Frank Schramm Sells 319,000 Shares

Bbgi Sicav Sa (LON:BBGI) insider Frank Schramm sold 319,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04), for a total transaction of £497,640 ($650,254.80).

BBGI stock opened at GBX 155 ($2.03) on Friday. Bbgi Sicav Sa has a 12 month low of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 168 ($2.20).

About Bbgi Sicav

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

