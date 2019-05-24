Barrick Gold (GOLD) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOLD. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Barrick Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised Barrick Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.75 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Barrick Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

NYSE GOLD opened at $11.96 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.76 and a beta of -0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.