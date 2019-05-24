Barings LLC Cuts Holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (BBD)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,294 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 242,054 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,290,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 764,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 380,226 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,015,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 469,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 119,112 shares in the last quarter. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank cut Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

BBD stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.02. Banco Bradesco SA has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 15.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.04%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Barings LLC Cuts Holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (BBD)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/barings-llc-cuts-holdings-in-banco-bradesco-sa-bbd.html.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.