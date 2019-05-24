Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 111.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $145.70 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.06 and a twelve month high of $194.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.27.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $317.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

WARNING: “Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/bank-of-montreal-can-lowers-holdings-in-lancaster-colony-corp-lanc.html.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.