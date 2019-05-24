Bank of America Corp (BAC) Holdings Lifted by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.7% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 464,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,449,000 after buying an additional 15,201 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 1,105,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,230,000 after buying an additional 193,040 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 107,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $27.76 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.98.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $3,859,934.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,617 shares in the company, valued at $7,254,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “Bank of America Corp (BAC) Holdings Lifted by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/bank-of-america-corp-bac-holdings-lifted-by-bowling-portfolio-management-llc.html.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.