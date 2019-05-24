B2Gold (BTG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “B2Gold seems on track to achieve transformational growth in 2019 and maintains its projection of annual gold production between 935,000 ounces and 975,000 ounces supported by its planned expansion of the Fekola mine. The company continues to focus on organic growth, unlocking potential value through possible expansion of its existing mines, development of opportunities at current projects and paying down debt.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of B2Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a buy rating for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $2.49 on Monday. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.35.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $301.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.67 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 52.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000.

B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

