Azart (AZART) 24 Hour Volume Tops $68.00

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Azart has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Azart has a market cap of $27,077.00 and approximately $68.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azart coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009585 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Azart Profile

Azart (CRYPTO:AZART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay . The official website for Azart is azartpay.com

Buying and Selling Azart

Azart can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azart using one of the exchanges listed above.

