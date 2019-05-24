Avianca (AVH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,916,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,246% from the previous session’s volume of 124,299 shares.The stock last traded at $3.96 and had previously closed at $3.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avianca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avianca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Get Avianca alerts:

The company has a market cap of $268.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Avianca had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avianca Holdings SA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0387 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Avianca’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avianca by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,484,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avianca by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,832,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 289,967 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avianca by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Avianca by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 438,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in shares of Avianca in the 4th quarter worth $1,509,000. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/avianca-avh-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

Avianca Company Profile (NYSE:AVH)

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Avianca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avianca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.