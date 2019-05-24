Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 1,200 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,331 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.2% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $1,593,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,603,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,924,260,000 after buying an additional 708,691 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,251,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 178,095 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $67,124.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,702.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph J. Manning sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $446,682.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,787.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,643 shares of company stock valued at $42,471,501 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Argus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.30.

Shares of ABT opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $134.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $80.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

