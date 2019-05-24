Auckland International Airport (AIA) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.22

Auckland International Airport Limited (ASX:AIA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$8.22 ($5.83) and last traded at A$8.09 ($5.74), with a volume of 81990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$8.16 ($5.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion and a PE ratio of 21.77.

About Auckland International Airport (ASX:AIA)

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

