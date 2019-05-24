Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Assurant were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,940,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 632,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,594,000 after acquiring an additional 261,115 shares during the last quarter. Strycker View Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 279.4% during the fourth quarter. Strycker View Capital LLC now owns 265,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,753,000 after acquiring an additional 195,580 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 424,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,985,000 after acquiring an additional 149,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Assurant by 630.3% during the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 169,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 146,229 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tpg Advisors Vi-Aiv, Inc. sold 7,869,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $772,364,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ opened at $100.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.62. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.31 and a 12-month high of $111.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Assurant to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

