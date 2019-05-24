ARP Americas LP Has $2.87 Million Position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)

ARP Americas LP boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 134.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,546 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 26,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 805.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 20,323 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $16,140,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 474,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after buying an additional 178,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.53. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $112.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.71 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 31.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

