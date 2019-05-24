Arnhold LLC Grows Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,591,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,313,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,809 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 411.1% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 12,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,175.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 146,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $311.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $223.63 and a twelve month high of $340.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Madeleine Kleiner sold 971 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.16, for a total value of $306,020.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,293. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 13,210 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.94, for a total transaction of $3,816,897.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,252,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,776 shares of company stock valued at $23,789,221 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.06.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

