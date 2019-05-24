Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.75 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks,

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASC. ValuEngine raised Ardmore Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 target price on Ardmore Shipping and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.68.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.23. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 591.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

