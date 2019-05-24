Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Position Boosted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,319.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yiorgos Lillikas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,212.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,602 shares of company stock worth $8,105,388 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,555. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

