ArcBest (ARCB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on ArcBest from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ArcBest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.89.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45. The firm has a market cap of $708.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.13). ArcBest had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $711.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

