Apple Inc. (AAPL) Short Interest Down 13.7% in April

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,669,476 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the April 15th total of 61,003,851 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,561,618 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $917.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. Apple has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.86%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $10,054,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,551.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total value of $11,866,617.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,803,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,549 shares of company stock valued at $29,300,960. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $1,644,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $11,994,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Apple by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 45,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 31,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities set a $165.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $185.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $228.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Apple from $197.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.99.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

