Apple (AAPL) Earns Neutral Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $178.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Apple to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities set a $165.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $185.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $228.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.99.

Apple stock opened at $179.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. Apple has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

In related news, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $10,054,242.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,551.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total value of $7,380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,344,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,549 shares of company stock worth $29,300,960 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 505.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

